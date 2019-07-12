Fort Worth teen denied Six Flags job because of his dreadlocks lands new modeling gig

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A Fort Worth teen who was denied a job at Six Flags because of his dreadlocks has found a new opportunity – a possible career in modleing.

Kerion Washington, 17, came to national attention back in March when his story went viral. He said he was denied the job at Six Flags because of his “extreme hairstyle” – shoulder-length dreadlocks.

That story caught the attention of Corrie Caster, head of development of IMG Models in Los Angeles and scouting for IMG Worldwide. IMG represents some of the biggest names in global fashion.

“For Corrie to reach out to us, that was a blessing,” said Kerion’s mother.

The agency reached out to Jones Model Management in Austin, who quickly began working with Kerion, and the teen’s mother says they have called him “a natural.”

Kerion said he’s still trying to take it all in.

“I just thought it would be another job offer for just a regular job for the summer, but when I heard about modeling, I had to take it,” he said.

The rising high school junior said it feels like he’s dreaming.

“I don’t know what the next step is going to be going forward, but I am ready for it,” he said. “You should never listen to what people have to tell you. You should always be you.”