BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You may be seeing a lot of people wearing red on Friday. That’s because the first Friday in February is National Wear Red Day.

This day is designated for spreading awareness about cardiovascular disease — the number one killer of women. The American Heart Association says it causes one in three deaths of women every year. In fact, they say it “kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.”

“Cardiovascular disease impacts some women at higher rates than others, but the simple truth is that most cardiovascular diseases can still be prevented with education and healthy lifestyle changes,” the American Heart Association says.

February has been designated as American Heart Month. Find warning signs and symptoms of a stroke or heart attack here.