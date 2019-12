(WIVB)–We have some sad news for fans of Friends. The classic comedy is leaving Netflix in one week.

The popular show will no longer be available on the streaming site come January 1.

The show follows Rachel, Monica, Joey, Ross, Chandler, and Phoebe as they navigate life in New York City.

It aired from 1994 to 2005. Friends will appear on the new streaming service HBO Max next year.