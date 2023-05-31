TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier Airlines introduced a new “all you can fly” pass Tuesday.

The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter Pass gives travelers access to unlimited travel from Sept. 2, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024.

Travelers can visit more than 85 U.S. and international U.S. destinations.

For a limited time, the airline said the pass will cost $299.

“Whether you want to soak up some sun on the beach or hit the ski slopes, the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter pass is an unprecedented bargain at just $299 while supplies last,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president: commercial with Frontier Airlines. “Combined with the special early booking promotion, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy some supreme savings on fall and winter travel.”

Flights are available now online, and can be a day before departure for domestic trips, and 10 days before international travel, according to Frontier.

You can’t share your GoWild! Pass with others, and you must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident to buy a pass. You can find more details about the GoWild! Pass, including blackout dates, on Frontier’s website.

The pass also doesn’t cover add-ons, like bags or seats, according to Frontier. That bag you bring on your flight may pose an extra challenge, too.

Frontier recently faced criticism over a policy that pays gate agents a bonus for catching oversize bags. The airline told Nexstar’s KRON that the “carry-on bag size requirement” the airline had established was not “consistently applied” to all customers. The airline says this was unfair to the “majority” of customers who do pay for carry-on bags in advance.