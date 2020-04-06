Gas prices down to $1.93 nationally, lowest demand since 1993

(WIVB)- The national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped down to $1.93, a seven cent decrease from just one week ago according to AAA.
New York State remains in the top eight highest priced states across the country with a $2.30 average, but has seen a significant drop in prices at the pump as the price of oil continues to decrease in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Energy Information Administration historical gas demand data, demand has not been this low since 1993.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Batavia – $2.38 (down four cents since last week)
· Buffalo – $2.33 (down four cents since last week)
· Ithaca – $2.32 (down nine cents since last week)
· Rochester – $2.27 (down six cents since last week)
· Rome – $2.29 (down five cents since last week)
· Syracuse – $2.24 (down four cents since last week)
· Watertown – $2.29 (down four cents since last week)