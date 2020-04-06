Gas prices down to $1.93 nationally, lowest demand since 1993

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

(WIVB)- The national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped down to $1.93, a seven cent decrease from just one week ago according to AAA.

New York State remains in the top eight highest priced states across the country with a $2.30 average, but has seen a significant drop in prices at the pump as the price of oil continues to decrease in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Energy Information Administration historical gas demand data, demand has not been this low since 1993.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $2.38 (down four cents since last week)

· Buffalo – $2.33 (down four cents since last week)

· Ithaca – $2.32 (down nine cents since last week)

· Rochester – $2.27 (down six cents since last week)

· Rome – $2.29 (down five cents since last week)

· Syracuse – $2.24 (down four cents since last week)

· Watertown – $2.29 (down four cents since last week)