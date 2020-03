(WIVB)–Gasoline prices have fallen in large part because global demand for oil has fallen, especially in China.

According to AAA, the national price of gas fell about 6 cents a gallon over the past week to $2.41.

We’re paying an average of $2.52 a gallon in the Buffalo area, down a couple of pennies during that time.

Analysts suggest those prices could continue to stay low, as long as fewer people in China are using oil or gas.