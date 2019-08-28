Gender-neutral licenses coming to Illinois in five years

ILLINOIS (CNN Newsource)– In five years drivers in Illinois will have another option to select on their state ID other than male or female.

The third option will be called non-binary.

It will require a major overhaul with the way IDs are issued, including changing the way they are numbered.

“When we rebid our driver’s license contract, which will take place in 2023-2024, that will be a part of the bid, a part of the requirement and therefore it will take effect then, said Henry Haupt, a spokesman for the Secretary of States Office.

Some critics want genders taken off of licenses altogether.