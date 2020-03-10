General public will not be able to attend this week’s MAC Basketball Tournament

CLEVELAND, OH (WIVB)–The Mid-American Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will start tomorrow, but the general public will not be able to attend.

According to the MAC’s Twitter, the decision to only allow credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members comes after consulting with Ohio government and public health officials.

“The safety of all is our greatest concern. Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine,” said MAC Commissioner, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher.

All tickets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be refunded in the form of a credit toward next year’s tournament or a full refund.

Ticketholders will receive an email with further instructions regarding the next steps to receiving the credit or refund, MAC officials say.

The UB Women’s Basketball Team defeated Miami (OH) 87-72 to open the MAC Tournament, they’ll now face No. 3 Kent State in the quarterfinals tomorrow