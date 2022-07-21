WASHINGTON (WIVB) — As the nation continues to deal with record-breaking flight cancellations and chaos at airports, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is taking aim at airline business practices.

Gillibrand wants the Department of Transportation and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether major airlines are being unfair or deceptive with customers.

According to Gillibrand, Congress authorized $54 billion in taxpayer-funded relief during the pandemic. That money was to help retain pilots and critical staff to keep airlines afloat.

She says they’re now failing to fulfill flights –and are scheduling flights they know can’t be staffed.