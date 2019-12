(WIVB)–A new list of the most popular gifs for 2019 is out. Topping the list is “and I oop.”

You can credit that one to Jasmine Masters, a drag queen from the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

According to Giphy, number two is a gif of a little girl from Showtime’s Shameless, often used to express disapproval or anger.

Number three is “say hello” by Nick Jonas. Also high on the list was Keanu Reeves “thank you.”