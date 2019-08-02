Girl Scout cookie buyer arrested in drug bust pleads guilty, threatens to kill prosecutor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man in a viral photo who bought 121 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in February has pleaded guilty to participating in a drug conspiracy.

We previously reported that Detric McGowan spent more than $500 cash to buy 121 boxes of Girl Scout cookies so two Girl Scouts wouldn’t have to stand in the rain. He was later arrested in a long-term federal drug investigation.

According to U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon, McGowan discussed having his prosecutor and at least one witness killed with another inmate.

The inmate alerted law enforcement to the threat. Evidence showed that McGowan was recorded agreeing to pay the person $10,000 to kill the prosecutor and witness and providing information about how to find the targets, officials said.

He also provided a telephone number and wrote down the name of the witness, so that upon release the cooperator could carry out the plan, according to a news release from the attorney’s office.

McGowan confessed to the FBI of the plot that he had put in motion.

McGowan, aka “Fat,” 46, of Piedmont, South Carolina entered a guilty plea in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and tramadol; possessing a kilogram or more of heroin with the intent to distribute; conspiring to launder money; obstruction of justice/witness tampering; and obstruction of justice/retaliation.

On the drug and obstruction counts, McGowan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life.