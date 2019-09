(CNN)- General Motors says an earlier recall of its Chevrolet Trax SUV will be expanded.

The original recall covered the 2017 to 2019 models, now that has expanded to include 2015 and 2016 models.

GM says a problem with a suspension weld could cause steering problems, leading to a crash.

GM dealers will be able to inspect the vehicle and decide if a replacement is needed.

You can go to the webpage for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to find out if your vehicle is affected.