GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31

by: The Associated Press

(AP) — More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.

The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority.

They’ll get improved health care benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.

Eventually they’ll reach the top wage for a full-time production worker of $32.32 per hour.

The manufacturing plants and other sites are in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky.  

