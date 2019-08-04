Good Samaritan rescues 3 kids from hot car in Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Three young kids were pulled from a steaming car Saturday afternoon in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Hillsboro police said witnesses reported the car in the 18000 block of Northwest Evergreen Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said a woman left her 3 kids — ages one, 3 and 9 — in the car with the air conditioning running but the AC stopped working.

A Passerby broke the car’s windows and windshield after noticing the 9-year-old wasn’t able to open any doors or windows from the inside.

A passerby broke the windows of a hot car with 3 kids inside in Hillsboro, Aug. 3, 2019. (Courtesy to KOIN)

There was steam coming from the car but no flames, according to police.

The mother of the children said she left the kids alone for 15 minutes. She may face charges.

No further details have been released.

