Gov. Cuomo makes appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

(WIVB)–Stephen Colbert had a special guest on his late show last night.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined Colbert to talk about the state’s efforts dealing with the coronavirus.

Colbert first asked how Cuomo’s quarantine is going and Cuomo joked about his adult children and the boyfriend of one of his daughters.

He also talked in-depth about the coronavirus numbers in the state and his plan for reopening when New York is ready.

The governor also said the state has learned a lot of lessons during the pandemic about the healthcare system, equipment, and more and if there’s a second wave of the pandemic.

Cuomo says the state will be in a better position to fight it.