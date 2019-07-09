Gov. Cuomo signs bill that could force President Trump to provide income tax returns

(WIVB)– Governor Cuomo signed a bill into law, that could ultimately force President Trump to provide his income tax returns to the federal government.

Specifically, the bill authorizes the state tax department to share state income tax returns if the chairperson of the house ways and means committee requests it.

The bill does not specify it only refers to elected officials or candidates for public office.

Back in May, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin refused a congressional request for the president’s returns.