Governor Cuomo condems violent protest

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is condemning the violent protests that happened across the state Saturday night. The governor said the protests obviously stem from racism in the country but he says violence is not the answer.

He said the violent protests dishonor George Floyd’s death.



“Violence never works. How many protests have we had? How many nights have we gone through like last night? How many times have we burned down our own businesses and our own neighborhoods and our own communities? Burning down your own businesses never makes sense. It dishonors Mr. Floyd’s death,” Cuomo said



Cuomo said the state is expecting and preparing for more demonstrations tonight.

New York has sent state police to more areas and the national guard is on standby.