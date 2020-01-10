Green tea may help you live longer

(CNN Newsource) — It’s well known that green tea is good for you but can it prolong your life?

Researchers in China believe so.

They studied more than 100,000 people over seven years and found green tea drinkers live longer.

Specifically, people who drink tea at least three times a week live more than a year longer once they hit 50-years-old.

They are also more than 20 percent less likely to die from heart disease or stroke.

The health benefits of green tea seem to be more pronounced in men than women.

Researchers did not find any benefits associated with drinking black tea and herbal teas were not studied.

They also warn the correlation does not prove green tea is solely responsible for better health.