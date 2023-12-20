(KTLA) – Guy Fieri has a huge fortune. His television deal alone is worth a reported $100 million, plus he has restaurants, products and more.

Fieri also has two sons. So, do they automatically get the dough?

Not so fast, according to the Mayor of Flavortown.

“I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,'” he explained to Fox News. “And I told my boys, ‘None of this that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”

And taking over for Fieri requires an education.

The restaurateur says he learned the best path for rich parents who want to help guide their children from a very famous professional athlete: Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal.

“Shaq said it best. Shaq said ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate. So, they’re on their way,” Fieri said.

His oldest son, Hunter, is in the MBA program at the University of Miami.

Fieri’s youngest son, Ryder, is currently a senior in high school. As he’s getting prepared for college, he had a conversation with his dad on this topic.

“He’s like, ‘Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?’”

Beyond Fieri’s sons, his nephew Jules is in the law program at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles while working in the music industry.

“If you’re going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you’re going to need that law background,” he told the outlet.

The degree talk comes a month after Fieri signed a $100 million multiyear deal with the Food Network, sources told Variety.

Under the agreement, the TV star will continue to produce “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions.”