CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hand sanitizer that was sold over the internet nationwide is being recalled because the company that manufactured it says it may have been contaminated with a toxic chemical.

That chemical, according to the recall posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, is methanol. This comes after a series of recalls related to methanol in hand sanitizers between June 2020 and October 2021.

Hand sanitizer normally contains ethanol, an alcohol that kills germs that is safe for use on human skin, but as home distillers and moonshine aficionados might know, if the distillation process isn’t carried out correctly, methanol is created instead, which is not safe for humans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), methanol can be absorbed by the human body through inhalation, ingestion, skin contact, or eye contact.

The label of a recalled Adam’s Polishes hand sanitizer.

Adam’s Polishes, LLC issued a voluntary recall of its hand sanitizer over possible methanol contamination. It was published by the FDA on Monday.

The impacted products include 4oz., 8oz., 16oz., spray bottles, and one-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer.

The following lot numbers are impacted:

133470

133475

133480

137732

133471

133476

133481 137733

133472

133477

133482

137734

133473

133478 133483

139322

133474

133479

137731

143327

Anyone with the recalled products is encouraged to immediately stop using them and dispose of them following their local area’s regulations. The FDA’s recall alert advises customers to email hs@adamspolishes.com with questions and requests for credit or call (720) 812-3460 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Days were not provided in the recall announcement.

Those who are concerned they may have experienced negative health effects from using the product are encouraged to contact their doctor.

Adverse reactions can then be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online or by regular mail or fax. Forms can be downloaded online and sent in, or call (800) 332-1088 to request that a form be sent by mail.