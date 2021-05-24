Herd of bison get loose in Arkansas city

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Bella Vista, Ark. worked to redirect a herd of bison that got loose Monday morning. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

“We are attempting to redirect a herd of buffalo – no, that is not a typo – that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway,” the Bella Vista Police Department said on Facebook at 8:18 a.m. Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Bella Vista, 10-12 bison got loose from Brush Creek Bison, a farm that produces bison meat just over the border in Noel, Missouri. Police said the owners are out trying to get the animals back together and home safely.

In a second update at 10:18 a.m., police said the herd was still out in the Branchwood area of the Highlands.

The roads remain open, but police are asking the public & media to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.