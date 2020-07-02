Herman Cain hospitalized after contracting COVID-19

ATLANTA (WIVB) — Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The announcement was made on Cain’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
The statement says this past Monday, Cain was informed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. By Wednesday, his symptoms became severe enough to require hospitalization.
While staying in an Atlanta hospital, Cain has not needed a respirator.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.