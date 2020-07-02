Herman Cain hospitalized after contracting COVID-19

FILE – In this June 20, 2014 file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority event in Washington. Trump says Herman Cain withdraws from consideration for Fed seat amid focus on past allegations. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

ATLANTA (WIVB) — Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Cain’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

The statement says this past Monday, Cain was informed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. By Wednesday, his symptoms became severe enough to require hospitalization.

While staying in an Atlanta hospital, Cain has not needed a respirator.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.



Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers.



Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.