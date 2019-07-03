High prices of insulin in U.S. causing families to go outside country to purchase

(WIVB)– The high price of insulin across the country is forcing some families with type one diabetes to travel outside the United States for the life- saving drug.

About a dozen people took a bus more than 800 miles from Minneapolis to Ontario to buy insulin last weekend.

That’s because insulin is cheaper across the border. The country has public health care, meaning the government negotiates with drug companies and caps prices.

In the U.S. drugmakers negotiate individually with private insurance companies and the uninsured pay-list price.

Officials say the price of insulin almost doubled in the U.S. from 2012 to 2016.