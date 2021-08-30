Historic New Orleans jazz landmark destroyed by Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Video shot Monday morning shows New Orleans’ historic Karnofsky Shop was destroyed by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

The footage shows a pile of bricks mixed with wood and shattered windows. The building appears to be a total loss.

The site, located on South Rampart Street, is where Louis Armstrong played jazz music and briefly worked. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

MORE | Crews extinguish fire at The Dugout Bar & Sports Complex

According to the National Park Service, Armstrong stayed at the location when it was owned by the Karnofsky family.

The store began as a tailor shop in 1913 and later transitioned to a jazz record store.

According to NPS, Armstrong visited his musician buddies at the store on his many return trips to the city.

MORE | ‘It’s about helping people find hope’: Rochester Red Cross volunteer heads South amid Hurricane Ida