(WIVB)–The holidays are here and ugly is in! Today is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

And it’s easy to celebrate! Just find or make the most hideous and festive sweater you can.

The holiday tradition has become a big business!

Sales from eBay showed more than 38,000 holiday sweaters were snagged on the site from September to November alone.

EBay says Santa sweaters were the most popular this year, followed by reindeer-themed sweaters.