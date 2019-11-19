Home Sweet Home: Mötley Crüe announces reunion

Vince Neil, from left, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee, of Motley Crue, arrive at the world premiere of “The Dirt” on Monday, March 18, 2019, at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, CA (WIVB)–Kickstart your hearts because Mötley Crüe is back.

Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil are coming ‘Home Sweet Home’ for the first time in nearly six years.

Get ready to feel like a ‘Live Wire’ because the four will perform together for the first time since 2015, after signing a “cessation of touring agreement” in 2014.

Backed by the success of their Netflix biopic, ‘The Dirt,’ the band decided to bring out their ‘Wild Side’ and destroy the contract in true Crüe fashion:

MÖTLEY CRÜE IS BACK!!!

Read the official statement here – https://t.co/bvBDlVHHVB pic.twitter.com/2XmmgezBrf — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) November 18, 2019

Their final show happened on New Year’s Eve 2015, and the band didn’t get back together until working to make ‘The Dirt’ in 2018.

“Since playing Tommy Lee in The Dirt, so many of my fans have said how they wish they could’ve seen the real Mötley Crüe play live,” said Machine Gun Kelly in a press release. “I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality. But the fans spoke and Mötley Crüe listened!”

Rolling Stone reports Mötley Crüe will embark on a stadium tour in 2020 with Poison and Def Leppard.

There’s no word on tour dates as of right now, would you like to see them come to New Era Field?