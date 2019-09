Sid Haig is seen at Universal Studios Hollywood celebrating “Halloween Horror Nights” with “Eyegore” Awards Ceremony on Sept. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Dan Krauss)

(WIVB) — An actor known for his roles in horror movies by Rob Zombie has died at age 80.

Sid Haig, whose real name was Sidney Eddie Mosesian, starred in House of 1000 Corpses, 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects.

His death was announced in an Instagram post.