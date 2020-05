(WIVB)–The House of Representatives is back to work in Washington tonight.

Southern Tier Congressman Tom Reed, a Republican, says “Extremists” in the Democratic party, are making a show out of their push for additional funding.

But he and other lawmakers are reaching across the aisle to make a spending bill that focuses on helping working people, especially frontline workers.

The latest version of the bill would authorize about $3 trillion in federal spending.