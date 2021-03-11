House passes bills on gun control, closing background check loophole

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lawmakers passed two bills on gun control Thursday.

One bill requires background checks for all gun sales. The other would close the “Charleston loophole”, which allows some licensed gun sales before a background check is finished.

New York’s congressional delegation is split on the issue. Republican congressman Tom Reed voted against gun control and expects these bills to fail, but Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer expects to see more bipartisan support in his chamber.

“No more, hopes and prayers- thoughts and prayers. A vote is what we need. A vote.”

There is no timetable yet, for when the senate will vote on these bills.