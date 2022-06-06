LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIN) — J.M. Smucker Company is working to simplify the process of getting a replacement to customers after recalling select products, including several varieties of its popular Jif peanut butter, due to a salmonella outbreak.

The company recalled the products because of a salmonella outbreak investigation linked to a Lexington, Kentucky plant.

On the Jif website, the company said they are trying to expedite support due to a high volume of calls about the recall. The company made a form where people can provide their contact information and product information for reimbursement.

People should have their product in hand to help them fill out the form, the company said. People can add up to five products per submission of the form.

You’ll need to check if the first seven digits of the product code on your jar or container match the range for the impacted products. The number would be between 1274425 and 2140425.

The recalled products include:

The company says after submitting the recall form, people should dispose of the affected Jif peanut butter product. After reviewing the claim, they will send coupons for replacement products for any items covered by the recall.

Several associated recalls have been initiated as a result of the outbreak investigation. The FDA said the recalls are being conducted by companies that further processed the peanut butter by using it as an ingredient in their products (like a cookie) or by repackaging it.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.