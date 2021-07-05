How to stay cool in the heat when exercising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even with the temperatures and humidity reaching oppressive levels in parts of the country, there are plenty of people who still want that outside workout.

If you do want to brave the heat and do it safely, it’s crucial to plan what you’ll have outside of your body – and inside.

Make sure to wear lightweight, loose, and light-colored clothing when working out to help sweat evaporate and reflect the sunlight. Remember to wear a sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30. Sunburns decrease your body’s ability to cool itself. Also exercise in the morning or evening when it’s cooler outside, preferably in the shade to avoid when the sun is most intense.

If you’re out exercising in the heat, make sure to drink plenty of fluids. Drinking fluids will help you sweat and cool down, and don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink water.

Exercising in hot weather puts extra stress on your body, no matter what shape you’re in, so don’t push yourself too hard when it’s hot out. The Mayo Clinic says both the exercise itself, the air temperature and humidity can increase your core body temperature and potentially lead to heat illness.

Watch out for nausea, vomiting, weakness, headache, fainting, sweating and cold, clammy skin. If you believe you’re experiencing heat stroke, seek medical attention.

Despite the high temperatures, many people will go out and get their workouts in. “It’s just a lifestyle choice I guess. Just trying to live a little longer, stay on the planet as long as I possibly can. So we’re up early and the sun just got us before us so we’re going to work through it,” said Donald Mitchell, who declined to skip his workout despite oppressive temperatures in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Make sure to pay attention to heat advisories and alerts to know how the temperatures may impact your health.

