HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KIAH) – A historic prison in Huntsville, Texas, caught fire early Friday morning, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of inmates.

The Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville, known as the “Walls Unit,” caught fire at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, when heavy smoke was first reported. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from one unit of the historic prison.

All 655 inmates in the impacted area of the prison were evacuated from the unit to another facility and were accounted for.

While the fire at the state facility has been contained, there was no word on where it started or the cause. The fire marshal was investigating.

“This is pretty significant so it will take some time,” said Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis.

No injuries have been reported.

The Walls Unit, which got its nickname because of its surrounding 15-foot brick wall, was established in 1849 as Texas’ first state prison.