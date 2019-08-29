Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (via WFLA) — The storm Dorian continues to strengthen as it moves out over open waters on Thursday, heading toward Florida and the Bahamas.

The Category 1 hurricane tore through the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and scraped Puerto Rico, doing limited damage. No major flooding was reported.

Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane. The storm is expected to hit the Florida by Sunday afternoon at the earliest.

Florida’s governor declared an emergency for all counties.

The National Hurricane Center said the central and northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of the southeast United States could see four to eight inches of rain, with 12 inches possible in isolated areas.