Iran attacks Iraqi military bases home to U.S. troops — live updates

Iran has launched “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces, the Pentagon said Tuesday. Iran said the attack was in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the missiles were launched from Iran and targeted the Al Asad and Irbil military bases. U.S. officials are still conducting initial damage assessments, the statement said. It’s unclear if there are any casualties.

Iran has largest ballistic arsenal in Middle East

“Iran has the largest and most diverse ballistic arsenal in the Middle East, and a substantial inventory of close-range ballistic missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and medium-range ballistic missiles that can strike targets throughout the region up to 2,000 kilometers from Iran’s borders,” according to an assessment in November 2019 by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency.

“Tehran is also a major proliferator of ballistic missile technology to regional state actors and proxy groups,” the assessment said. “Iran continues to attempt to increase the lethality, reliability and accuracy of its missile force.”

Trump briefed on attacks

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that the White House is “aware” of the reports and that President Trump has been briefed. Vice President Mike Pence has also been briefed, his press secretary said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump and Melania toured Al Asad, one of the bases targeted in the attack, during a surprise Christmas visit to troops in 2018. It was Mr. Trump’s first trip to Iraq and his first visit to a combat zone as commander-in-chief.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims responsibility for Al Asad attack

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a unit of Iran’s military, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement Tuesday evening.

“The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic missiles on Al Assad military base in the name of martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani,” the group said.

Pelosi and Schumer notified of strike

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was informed of the rocket attack when a note was brought in during a House Democratic meeting. Pelosi informed the assembled members and said they should pray for the American men and women in the military, according to Representative Debbie Dingell.

Pelosi’s spokesman also tweeted that she spoke with Vice President Mike Pence.

“.@SpeakerPelosi returned a phone call to @VP at 6:34 p.m. tonight after her required presiding over the House at 6:30 p.m,” her spokesman, Drew Hammill, tweeted. “The Vice President briefed the Speaker on the Iranian attacks on facilities housing U.S. troops in Iraq.”

A spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the senator received a call from Pence at 6:15 p.m.

Trump says he likes “to obey the law” when asked about Iranian cultural sites

When asked whether he was still considering targeting Iranian cultural sites at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, President Trump said he liked to “obey the law.”

“They’re allowed to kill our people, they’re allowed to maim our people, they’re allowed to blow up everything that we have, and there’s nothing that stops them. And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what? If that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law,” Mr. Trump said.

“But think of it — they kill our people, they blow up our people, and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions. But I’m ok with it. It’s ok with me,” he added. “I will say this: If Iran does anything that they shouldn’t be doing, they’re going to be suffering the consequences, and very strongly.”

Mr. Trump’s comments come after he appeared to threaten Iran’s cultural sites in a tweet on Saturday. The director general of the United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO, said Monday that both Tehran and Washington had signed a 1972 convention obliging states not to undertake “any deliberate measures which might damage directly or indirectly the cultural and natural heritage” of other states.