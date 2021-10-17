IRS sending October installment of child tax credit after delay in September

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Families across the country are starting to receive their October child tax credit.

The IRS says the program’s fourth monthly payment is already hitting Americans’ bank accounts after a technical issue last month caused delays for some recipients.

Some families in need said the checks have been a saving grace during the pandemic.

The October payment totaled approximately $15 billion and is expected to reach 36 million families and impact about 61 million children, according to the IRS.

The ripple effects of the pandemic crippled many Americans financially. Now, under the Biden administration’s “American Rescue Plan,” those families struggling amid the pandemic are eligible for a child tax credit.

Families with children under 6 years old will receive $300 per child. Those with children ages 6 to 17 can expect $250 per child. Individuals earning less than $75,000 and married couples earning less than $150,000 qualify.

Two more payments still remain in the program. They are expected to arrive on Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

Opponents of the tax credit say it puts the government more in debt and gives out money, which they argue, deters people from finding work.

Parents have the right to opt out at any time.