It’s real: Pumpkin spice-flavored Spam is coming to a store shelf near you

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCMH) — While pumpkin spice aficionados eagerly await the return of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte later this month, hardcore fans of fall’s signature flavor may want to mark their calendars for something else: pumpkin spice-flavored Spam.

That’s right: no one may have asked for it, but on Sept. 23, pumpkin spice Spam will hit the shelves of Walmart and be available for purchase in Spam’s online store. It will be sold in a two-pack, but don’t worry: according to the photo posted on the brand’s Twitter account, the cans won’t actually be pumpkin-sized.

At a loss for what to pair with the mystery meat? According to CNN, Spam recommends fixing Spam and waffles, sneaking it into a fall vegetable hash and adding it to a cornbread muffin.

Spam’s new flavor is the latest product in companies’ attempts to cash in on the pumpkin spice craze, and surprisingly, it’s not the strangest product to jump on the bandwagon. Oreo, Cheerios, Land-O-Lakes, and Diamond Almonds have all introduced pumpkin spice flavored products and there’s even pumpkin spice-scented dog shampoo, beard oil and deodorant.