Ivanka Trump could face ethics investigation over Goya Foods support tweet

(WFLA/NBC) – Ivanka Trump could be facing an ethics investigation over a tweet she posted in support of Goya Foods.

The First Daughter posted a tweet Tuesday night with Goya’s catch phrase, “if it’s Goya it has to be good,” then repeated the phrase in Spanish.

The tweet included a photo of Ivanka Trump holding a can of Goya black beans.

Although the tweet was in support of Goya, the post might have violated federal ethics laws.

According to the DOJ, “an employee’s position or title should not be used to coerce… to endorse any product… service or enterprise.”

The DOJ calls action like this a “misuse of one’s government position.”

The Office of Government Ethics has not commented on the matter.

Ivanka’s tweet comes after critics of the president called for a boycott of Goya following the CEO’s praise of President Trump.

The president praised CEO Robert Unanue Wednesday morning in a tweet, saying the company is doing “great” and the “radical left smear machine backfired.”

