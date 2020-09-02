‘Jabroni,’ the word made famous by The Rock, gets officially added to dictionary.com

(WTAJ) — Former Miami U football player, pro wrestler, actor, and current co-owner of the XFL, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson holds a lot of titles, and now he’s also a linguist.

In the ’90s “Attitude Era” The Rock transcended the wrestling world along with Stone Cold Steve Austin and the nWo. His catchphrases were poignant and fans, especially teenagers, would quote him through the halls of school every day.

Yes, we put jabroni in the dictionary. We assume @TheRock could smell us cooking up this update the whole time. https://t.co/kNdHhsLYrn — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 1, 2020

Dictionary.com took to Twitter to officially report that one of his most known insults, “Jabroni” was entered with 650 other new entries.

Besides jabroni, the site also added “amirite,” “ish” and “janky.”