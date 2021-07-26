Jeff Bezos went to space, but does that make him an astronaut?

(WIVB) — Jeff Bezos and his crew may have reached the final frontier last week, but a new ruling from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may stop him from officially becoming an astronaut.

The FAA issued new rules about who can earn a Commercial Space Astronaut Wings badge.

The new regulation says the flight must be essential to public safety or contribute to the safety of human space flight.

Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft was fully automated, which could make everyone on board ineligible to get the title of astronaut.