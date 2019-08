This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, has died from an apparent suicide, CBS News has confirmed. Federal prosecutors in New York alleged he abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14.

Epstein was charged last month with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. He pleaded not guilty.