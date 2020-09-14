Jeopardy! premiering 37th season tonight

(WIVB)–Jeopardy! is premiering all-new episodes for its 37th season tonight.

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again Jeopardy! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” host Alex Trebek said. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

Jeopardy! has upgraded its set to allow for more space between the contestant’s podiums. The podiums will also be at a safe distance from Trebek and his lectern.

Additionally, Jeopardy! says production has protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect everyone from the spread of COVID-19.

Recently crowned Jeopardy! G.O.A.T and 74-time champion Ken Jennings is joining the show as a Consulting Producer this season. In the new role, Jennings will present his own special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach, and serve as an ambassador for the show.

