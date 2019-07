(WIVB)– 20-years ago today John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette died in a plane crash.

Kennedy was 38-years-old and Bessette was 33-years-old.

The couple and her sister took off from a New Jersey Airport in his single-engine plane on their way to Martha’s Vineyard, but they crashed about an hour later near Martha’s Vineyard Airport killing everyone on board.

All three were buried in a private ceremony at sea.