Johnson & Johnson recalls specific Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens after detecting carcinogens

This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its sunscreen products after testing found low levels of benzene _ a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure _ in some product samples, the company said late Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

(WWTI) — A voluntary recall has been issued for specific aerosol sunscreens in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. has voluntarily recalled five NEUTROGENA® and AVEENO® aerosol sunscreen products to consumers.

According to the company, this recall was issued after internal testing identified low levels of benzene in some product samples.

Benzene is classified by health experts as a human carcinogen. This chemical can be absorbed by inhalations, through the skin and orally.

The impacted products are listed below:

NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen, and

AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

Johnson & Johnson stated:

While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products. We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products.

Consumers are alerted to stop using the affected products, appropriately discard them and report any adverse reactions or quality problems to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online or by regular mail or fax.