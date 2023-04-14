KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A teenager is recovering after being shot outside of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Thursday evening. Police believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Officers responded to a home near the city’s Northland area around 10 p.m. Thursday and found the injured teenager suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said the teenager was picking up his siblings at a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but mistakenly went to a house on Northeast 115th Street.

Officers transported the alleged shooter to the police department. The department said he’s been released pending further investigation.

Kansas City Police Department said when it finishes investigating the case, it will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges are warranted.

It’s a situation far from normal in the neighborhood.

“I don’t know anything about the circumstances, but it was a bad deal. It’s bad. It’s a bad deal for everybody. It’s something that happened in the neighborhood. We never have an incident up here like that,” neighbor Kendall Smith said.

At the house on N.E. 115th Terrace where the siblings were, individuals inside told FOX4 that all the teen did was ring the doorbell, but they didn’t want to comment further.

Police have not released any further information.