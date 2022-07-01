BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While taking part in Independence Day festivities, it’s a good idea to make sure your pets are doing okay.
Pets can be easily frightened by the loud noise of fireworks. Here are some tips to make the long weekend easier for them:
- Make sure they wear a collar with ID tags
- Don’t bring your pets to fireworks displays
- If your pets stay at home, make sure they’re not alone
- Keep pets indoors on days people are setting off fireworks
