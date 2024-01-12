(KRON) — Kelly-Moore Paints plans to close all of its stores immediately, the company said Friday in a news release. Kelly-Moore Paints was founded nearly 80 years ago in California’s Bay Area and has currently 157 stores nationwide.

“I’m extremely disappointed and saddened by this outcome, as the entire Kelly-Moore team made incredible efforts to continue innovating and serving the unique needs of professional painting contractors,” Kelly-Moore Paints CEO Charles Gassenheimer said in a news release. “The ownership group’s commitment from day one was to fix the business if we could. Sadly, no matter how great the Kelly-Moore team, products and reputation for service, we simply couldn’t overcome the massive legal and financial burdens that have been weighing on the Company for many years.”

Kelly-Moore Paints will continue to fulfill its remaining customer orders at its distribution facility in Union City. Kelly-Moore Paints, which was founded in 1946 in San Carlos, has opened over 150 stores across the county.

In 2022, Kelly-Moore Paints was sold to Flacks Group, the U.S.-based global investment firm said in a news release.

The firm added that Kelly-Moore Paints is one of the largest independent paint companies in the nation, with more than $400 million in annual revenue generated and 1,200 employees.

