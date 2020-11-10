Kentucky restaurant offers free meal for turning in Trump merch

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (WFLA) — A chicken restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky ruffled feathers this week by offering a free meal to anyone who turns in their Trump merchandise.

“POLLO – A Gourmet Chicken Joint” launched the offer Nov. 7, saying they were motivated to “extend an olive branch to those who support Donald J. Trump in his unsuccessful bid for re-election.”

The restaurant, located at 1991 Brownsboro Rd., said a free entrée, free side and free soft drink can be had in exchange for any Trump merchandise — a hat, flag, t-shirt, etc.

Their offer runs from Saturday, Nov. 7 to Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Reaction to their offer resulted in them releasing this follow-up statement:

UPDATE: We just received our first threat this morning in response to this post/offer. First of all, we expected our offer would ruffle a few feathers, but our offer was an sincere olive branch. We strongly feel now is the time to reach out to those who think different than the other and we all come together and figure out as Americans what we want the future to look like. Second, the coward obviously doesn’t know us, because after opening a restaurant on one of the hottest corners on Louisville, known for drugs and prostitution, we were threatened everyday for the first few months after opening. We didn’t back down then, we won’t be doing so now. So, that being said we are doubling down on our offer. The offer now is as follows: Six Forks Burger Company will be giving away a free lil cheeseburger and fries to whomever brings in Trump merchandise (must be a hat, t-shirt or flag) and at POLLO – a gourmet chicken joint we will be offering a free entree and a side, but here is the real kicker. Instead of the offer ending Wednesday, like we originally planned , these offers are now good for the rest of the month of November.

