KFC/Taco Bell employees fired after video of food fight and washing hair in kitchen sink

by: Courtney Adelman

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, VT (WVNY) — Four KFC/Taco Bell employees in Vermont who were caught on video having a food fight were fired.

The video was taken one week ago Friday, and went viral online.

According to an incident report by Vermont’s Department of Health, the manager described four incidents at the end of one shift, with taco sauce squirted into one employee’s hair. She said she tried to get it out in the bathroom sink and when she couldn’t, she went to the sink in the kitchen.

According to the report, the whole sink was sanitized and refilled immediately after the incident.

As of now, there will be no further investigating by the Vermont Department of Health.

The report also states the four employees in the incident were terminated the next day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

