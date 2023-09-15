(WFLA) – Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to customers who order a beverage from its newest coffee line.

The offer is valid now through Sunday, Sept. 17 at participating stores. Customers who purchase one of the chain’s new coffee drinks — said to be made with “richer roasts and better beans” — will be treated to a doughnut of their choosing, while supplies last.

“Krispy Kreme fans expect an awesome doughnut experience that exceeds their expectations. It’s time we delivered coffee worthy of pairing with our iconic doughnuts,” Dave Skena, the global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release issued this week.

The new coffee line is made with “100% responsibly sourced” beans, according to the company. Drink offerings include hot, iced and frozen beverages, made with classic-roast coffees, medium-roast coffees and espressos.

In total, Krispy Kreme says there are more than “two dozen updated coffee beverages” in the new line. The doughnut shop is also adding oat milk to its menu.

Krispy Kreme fans can get their free doughnut in-store, drive-thru or by ordering for pickup online using the promo code “SWEETDUO.”