(WIVB)–Krispy Kreme is calling this the tastiest day of the year, times twelve.

The company is celebrating its “Day of the Dozens” on Thursday. On December 12, customers can purchase a dozen of the original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

Krispy Kreme says all of the Canadian shops will also be participating in tomorrow’s offer.

For the whole list of participating locations, click here.